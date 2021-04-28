Former NDSU administrator writes book on values and principles

Brynn Rawlings

NDSU retired administrator and alumnus Prakash Mathew has written a new book titled “We are Called…To Do the Right Thing.” The book is scheduled to be published May 5 by the NDSU Press.

Mathew had a 34-year career at NDSU, serving as vice president for student affairs from 2006 until his retirement in 2014. He has been associated with the university since 1976, except for a four-year absence when he was director of Residence Life at Mankato State University. Following his retirement, he served as NDSU’s interim director of athletics.

It is the first book for Mathew, MEd ’76, counseling and guidance. He describes it as an “easy read,” filled with stories, personal accounts and the lessons he’s learned during his life and career.

“Many people encouraged me to write this book, particularly former student leaders and staff from NDSU. Every time I gave a speech or did a workshop, people always encouraged me to put them in writing,” Mathew said. “The most inspiring part for me was the opportunity to reflect on the principles and values that my parents modeled for me in my life. Hopefully, this will be of some help to the readers.”

Former student body president Kevin Black, BS ’10, industrial engineering and management, said, “I witnessed Prakash's thoughtful approach to leadership transform hundreds of lives on campus. His compass to leadership, rooted in a set of core values, are perfectly captured in his new book. He shares practical and meaningful lessons that lends credence to the power of servant leadership and its ability to transcend all aspects of life.”

Mathew provided former Bison basketball player Brett Winkelman, BS ’09, industrial engineering and management, with key concepts that proved helpful as he changed careers. “The content of this book is refreshing,” Winkelman said. “Readers will gain new perspective and come away feeling optimistic and encouraged. The concepts Prakash lays out helps readers focus on possibilities for a fulfilling life and career. It’s a great book for anyone just starting something new, thinking about making a change or well into a career with an organization.”

Much of the book’s message is based on observations and lessons during Mathew’s nearly four decades working in student affairs.

“I learned a great deal from the students and staff at NDSU, so I was able to incorporate some of the lessons that I learned as well as my own insights in this book,” he said. “NDSU became my second family and I will continue to be a proud father for thousands of former students. My life is richer because of this wonderful experience.”

NDSU Press editor-in-chief Suzzanne Kelley said Mathew’s book will be the first of its kind in the NDSU Press catalog, and it will be published as Volume 1 in the Legacy Series.

Mathew’s many honors include the 1996 NDSU Blue Key Doctor of Service Award and NDSU Athletics Bison Impact Award in 2015. He also recognized several times by the National Association of Student Affairs Administrators. An NDSU residence hall, the Mathew Living Learning Center, is named in his honor.

