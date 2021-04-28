Dakota College to hold state Arbor Day celebration

Sandy Hageness

Dakota College at Bottineau

Annually Dakota College at Bottineau celebrates Earth Day. This year the celebration we be held in a different manner as they have been recognized as a 2019 Tree Campus USA(r). The Tree Campus USA program honors colleges and universities for effective campus forest management and for engaging staff and students in conservation goals.

The state Arbor Day celebration will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 on the grounds of Dakota College at Bottineau, one of North Dakota's four Tree Campus Higher Education campuses. The event will take place on the lawn just south of Old Main. The event will begin at 10:00 AM, with a ceremony featuring current State Forester Thomas Claeys, former State Forester Larry Kotchman, and Campus Dean Dr. Jerry Migler. A tree planting and refreshments will follow the ceremony. All are invited to join and celebrate.

This is an opportunity to celebrate all of the wonderful benefits that trees provide by remembering to take time to plant, care, or maintain a tree. Just being around trees improves moods, reduces stress, and lowers blood pressure. They perform environmental services like providing shade, windbreaks, filtering pollutants, and producing oxygen. Trees also increase tourism, raise property values, and make our communities more attractive places to live, work, and play.

Dakota College at Bottineau has developed a Nature, Technology, and Beyond focus which grew from its founding mission in 1906 of providing educational programming for those choosing a career that promotes care and concern for the environment. They are excited to host this year's state Arbor Day celebration on campus. The public is invited for a short ceremony followed by refreshments Friday, May 7th at 10:00 am.