Dakota College at Bottineau to host Spring College Campus Fair

Sandy Hageness

Dakota College at Bottineau

Dakota College at Bottineau is excited to be hosting a Spring College Campus Fair. Select local high schools have been invited to campus for the spring fair in May. Students and their counselors will have the opportunity to visit with various Dakota College departments, faculty, and program advisors.

Participating career and technical education (CTE) programs include: agriculture, horticulture, business, nursing, paramedic technology, photography, natural resources, information technology, education, allied health, and wildlife. Faculty and staff will also be present representing liberal arts transfer programs, admissions, financial aid and scholarships opportunities, disability services, Dakota College programs offered at Minot State and at Valley City State University, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and Jack’s athletics.

In addition, Dakota College is excited to host the Bank of North Dakota and Minot State University admissions. The visiting students will also participate in several interactive activities and campus tours.

The goal of this fair is to assist students in learning about the variety of programs offered at Dakota College. Whether the intent is to transfer seamlessly to a four-year institution or enter the workforce after earning a CTE degree or certificate, Dakota College has something to offer. The friendly faculty and staff at Dakota College are committed to helping their students be successful academically and professionally.

The Spring College Campus Fair will be held Wednesday, May 12th from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm in the gym. Dakota College is happy to welcome students to campus to visit and learn how Dakota College will help them ‘start small, and go far’.