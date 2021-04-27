Dakota College to hold Honors Symposium

Sandy Hagneness

Dakota College at Bottineau

Dakota College honor students will be presenting final projects at the Spring 2021 Honors Symposium on Wednesday evening, May 5, 2021. The students have the opportunity to present research findings and concepts which they studied while participating in the honors course this spring. The symposium highlights the achievements, studies and work that has been completed in their chosen courses.

The spring 2021 honors course presentations include:

Presenters: Chloe Burt and Jisela Chairez, Anatomy & Physiology II

The Transformers – A 3.5 Billion Years Old Story

Presenters: Courtney Herman, Sarah Frey, Amy Lewis, Chemistry II Honors

“Egg”citing News: How much Calcium is in your egg shells?

Presenters: Connor Beck and Courtney Herman, Biology 151 Honors

Natural Selection in Brine Shrimp for Salt Concentration

The Dakota College at Bottineau honors courses are tied to several of the core courses which students take in their studies. To qualify for the honors program, incoming freshmen must have a minimum 3.25 GPA or an ACT composite minimum score of 22. Current college students with at least 12 earned credits must have a minimum 3.25 GPA. To remain in the program, students must maintain a 3.25 GPA.