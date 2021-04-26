Free shred event to be held at First Community Credit Union

Tanner Lunzman

First Community Credit Union

DEVILS LAKE, ND — First Community Credit Union (FCCU) will be hosting a free shred event alongside DocuShred Recycling on Saturday, May 1st from 9 a.m. to Noon. This event is open to the public and will be held at their Devils Lake branch, located at 1117 Hwy 2 E, Devils Lake, ND 58301.

DocuShred will have a truck on-site for shredding any unwanted personal, medical or business-related documents at no cost to help you secure your identity. Documents to be shredded should be removed from binders; however, staples, paper clips, CDs, and floppy discs will be allowed to be shred.

With the ever-growing risk of identity theft, FCCU feels that it’s important to give the community an opportunity to discard confidential documents safely and securely. One way identity thieves can get your information is by picking through a person’s trash and looking for things that contain identifying information. Shredding those items securely helps prevent the information from getting into the wrong hands.

Susan Long Swen, FCCU Community Engagement Specialist says, “We know how items such as bank statements, old tax filings, duplicate checks, physician statements, credit card receipts, and many other private documents can build up in homes. We want to provide the community with a safe outlet to have them securely destroyed.”

“This also helps to protect the environment of our communities because all the shredded documents are then recycled,” Long Swen adds. “It is a win-win for the members of our communities and the environment – saving the trees and protecting your identity.”

For more information about the shred event on May 1st, stop into First Community Credit Union or call (701) 662-8118.

During its 82-year history, First Community Credit Union has grown to be North Dakota’s largest Credit Union. As a credit union, FCCU is owned by its members. This is different than other financial institutions which are owned by a select group of stockholders. The Credit Union's profits are returned to the members in the form of better services, accounts, and favorable rates on savings and loans.