Burgum proclaims Severe Summer Weather Awareness Week

Eric Jensen

North Dakota Department of Emergency Services

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has proclaimed April 26-30 as Severe Summer Weather Awareness Week in North Dakota.

Severe Summer Weather Awareness Week is an annual event to keep the public informed and remind them of the potential risks of summer storms. These storms can produce lightning, damaging winds, hail, flash flooding, rural fires, power outages, and can cause the release of hazardous materials. They also cause injury and death, as well as extensive damage to property each year.

“It is important that all North Dakotans are well-informed and prepared to protect themselves from severe summer storms. Families, schools and businesses also should have plans to follow for when severe weather strikes,” said North Dakota Homeland Security Director Cody Schulz.

The National Weather Service (NWS), N.D. Department of Emergency Services (NDDES) and N.D. Emergency Management Association (NDEMA), along with other agencies, have recommended that the citizens of North Dakota keep informed through various means of alerts. The alerts include outdoor warning sirens, radio and television broadcasts, all-hazards radio and cable-interrupt alerts. These systems will be tested on Wednesday, April 28. Currently, all these methods may not be available in all areas of the state; however, radio and television outlets broadcast current weather conditions and predictions during storm situations.

“Owning an all-hazards radio can serve as a great tool for keeping your family safe in an emergency,” Schulz said. “All-hazards radios are automatically activated by the NWS when a potentially severe storm is approaching.”

For more information on purchasing an all-hazards radio, visit your local electronics, hardware or other retail stores. For more information about Severe Summer Weather Awareness Week, visit the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov/bis/nd_summer_awareness_1.