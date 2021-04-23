NDSU Extension Hosting Parenting in a Pandemic Presentation

Amy Tichy

Parenting can be challenging and we can quickly get pulled into conflict and power struggles with our kids.

Knowing when to be flexible and when to hold the line can be hard during times of stress.

North Dakota State University Extension is hosting a practical, brain science-based presentation by parenting expert Erin Walsh of the Spark & Stitch Institute at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, via Zoom. Her presentation, Parenting in a Pandemic: Setting Limits and Avoiding Power Struggles, addresses why kids and teens need boundaries, particularly in uncertain times, and how to be flexible and firm when your kids need it most.

Walsh is a parent, speaker, educator, writer and co-founder of the Spark & Stitch Institute. She has worked with communities across the country that want to better understand child and adolescent development and cut through conflicting information about kids and technology.

Attending the presentation is free of charge. To register, go to https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/pen.

For more information about the presentation, contact NDSU Extension’s Barnes County office at 701-845-8528. To learn more about the Spark & Stitch Institute, visit https://www.sparkandstitchinstitute.com.

