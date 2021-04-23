Health Career Fair Held

Sandy Hageness

Bottineau – There is a level of academic content and skill that is required for success in today’s career and technical fields, especially when it comes to careers in the healthcare industry. Despite the ongoing need for healthcare professionals, there are many people who are not aware of the impact a CTE program in healthcare can provide, the career opportunities it can fill in the state, and what North Dakota students can do after completing their career and technical education and training in a healthcare program.

Dakota College at Bottineau shared hands-on skills with sixty 8th grade students from Rugby Public School on Friday, April 16th. This was an opportunity for Dakota College health professions faculty and practical nursing students to showcase hands-on health career related skills. Practical nursing (PN) students Emily Hunt, LeShai Annavarapu from the Dakota College in Minot program and Briar Kornkven from the Bottineau program shared active demonstrations on wound care, obstetrics and new born care as well as using tubes in procedures such as NG (nasogastric) tubes, Tracheostomy care, and SCD use (Sequential compression devices). In addition, clinical and physical assessments were observed while using doppler technology assessing peripheral blood flow and simulation of in the field paramedic cardiac monitoring.

Demonstrating and explaining real practical skills with the 8th grade students provided an impact on health career expectations. The 8th grade students relayed that it was great to have the different stations to learn from and the variety of topics. It gave them more interest in and appreciation for healthcare, while making it “fun”. Successful CTE healthcare students can enter the workforce within two years by earning their technical degree or further their education by easily transferring credits to any four-year ND university.

The intention of a CTE degree is to get individuals into a quality career within a shorter period of time. Dakota College graduates over 70 nursing students annually from programs located in Bottineau, Minot and Valley City. Upon completion, they are ready to take their NCLEX exam to begin their career as a nurse in the State of ND. The Allied Health program is available online and on campus. The Paramedic and Diagnostic Medical Sonography programs are available at the Dakota College in Minot campus.

