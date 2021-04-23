Beginning April 23: Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine

staff report

Devils Lake- Speeding isn’t just aggressive driving, it’s deadly driving. Law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols enforcing speed limits and removing aggressive drivers from the road as a part of the Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine enforcement campaign April 23 – May 23.

In 2020, speeding and/or aggressive driving was a factor in 34.4% of fatal crashes in North Dakota. Speeding and/or aggressive driving is defined as speeding, driving too fast for conditions, following too close, or operating a vehicle in a reckless, negligent or aggressive manor.

North Dakotans should take personal responsibility while traveling by obeying all posted speed limits and driving according to road conditions. Remember to plan ahead and allow extra time when traveling so everyone can make it to their destination safely.

“Make every attempt to get out of the way if you are confronted by an aggressive driver. If you can, pull over and call police,” said Lt. Troy Hischer of the North Dakota Highway Patrol. “Aggressive drivers can follow too closely and change lanes frequently without signals. They are a danger to themselves and everyone else.”

Preliminary crash fatalities in 2021 are trending higher than previous years with 25 fatalities as of April 22, making this campaign a vital part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

Visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall to view memorials built on the hope of preventing another death on North Dakota roads.

