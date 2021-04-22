North Dakota Seeks Intervention Status in Dakota Access Pipeline Case

Devils Lake Journal

North Dakota – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) issued the following statement on the State of North Dakota seeking intervention status in the lawsuit over the Dakota Access Pipeline today:

“I applaud our Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem for standing up for North Dakota’s sovereign interests after the Justice Department abandoned its previously vigorous defense of the Dakota Access Pipeline on April 9. The pipeline was sited independently by our state, and its successful operation over the last four years has contributed greatly to our economy and America’s energy security. Shutting it down would be in direct defiance of states’ rights, the country’s collective interests, the career officials who oversee the pipeline’s environmental impact, and the economic interests of the MHA Nation in North Dakota. There is no compelling reason for Judge Boasberg to take such action.”

