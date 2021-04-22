Hands-on Grief Class: Grief Education with an Artistic & Botanical Flair

Special to Devils Lake Journal

FARGO—Hospice of the Red River Valley is offering monthly virtual grief support classes and workshops in 2021. All classes are free and open to the community. Our grief classes offer attendees a safe, supportive environment for learning about their grief and talking with others who have experienced a loss through death.

Hospice of the Red River Valley is offering a one-session seasonal art planter project accompanied by teaching moments emphasizing change, growth and hope. The class will be held on Thursday, May 6, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Research shows intentional hands-on activities help not only to comfort us in our grief, but also integrate our sense of loss and facilitate moving toward healing.

Virtual grief classes are free and open to the public. Registration is required by April 22, so arrangements can be made to pick-up class supplies. In some cases, the packets/lists may be mailed. Register for classes online at www.bit.ly/griefclassregistration, or call (800) 237-4629 and ask for the grief support department. View the complete list of monthly classes at: http://bit.ly/monthlygriefclasses.

