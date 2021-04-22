Farmers Union Camp begins 87th season in June

Special to Devils Lake News Journal

JAMESTOWN– North Dakota Farmers Union’s summer camping program gets underway in June, marking its 87th season. The four- and five-day camps for youths in grades 3-6 and 7-12 annually draws more than 1,000 farm and city kids statewide.

“Camp is a fun, positive environment where kids can just be themselves. We combine traditional camp activities – swimming and singing around a campfire, for example – with education that enhances learning, team building and leadership skills,” said Bri Sorensen, NDFU education director.

Other activities include water games, theme nights, sports, skits, a co-op store, talent show, banquet night, climbing wall and educational project.

Sorensen said NDFU will utilize two facilities for Farmers Union Camp, one near Elgin on Lake Tschida and a new facility in Jamestown near the Jamestown Reservoir. NDFU provides free bus transportation for kids, and scholarships are available for those needing financial assistance.

NDFU is also offering a discount to youth registering for camp by May 15. Go to ndfu.org to learn more.

