Armstrong Statement on the Green New Deal Reintroduction

WASHINGTON – Congressman Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) released the following statement on Democrats’ plan to reintroduce the Green New Deal.

“The Green New Deal would be devastating to North Dakota and those who rely on the energy industry to feed their families. The Green New Deal is an effort to take control of the entire economy, destroy millions of jobs, and put the government at the center of more Americans’ lives. Some estimates put the cost of implementing the plan at $93 trillion, costing every American household up to $65,000 per year.

What is most disturbing, if you compare President Biden’s “infrastructure” plan and the Green New Deal, there is little difference between them. The President's proposal calls for more spending on electric vehicles ($174B) than it does for spending on roads, bridges, highways, waterways, ports, dams, and airports ($157B). This is just another push to get the Green New Deal implemented.

We need a bipartisan plan that will reduce global emissions and grow the economy by ensuring we can develop and build technologies at home that are clean and affordable. The Green New Deal will not deliver clean air or clean water, only destroy our economy and millions of livelihoods," said Congressman Armstrong.

