Lisbon, ND, Man Pleads Guilty to the Violent Ax Attack on U.S. Senator John Hoeven’s Office in December 2020

FARGO – Acting United States Attorney Nick Chase announced Thomas Alexander Starks, age 30 of Lisbon, ND, pleaded guilty before Chief Judge Peter D. Welte, U.S. District Court, Fargo, ND, for the charge of Destruction of Government Property, 18 USC 1361.

On December 21, 2020, Starks went to the downtown Fargo office of United States Senator John Hoeven and, using an ax, smashed the window and caused substantial damage to the intercom system and doorframe. The monetary damages caused by Starks’ exceeded $1,000.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, United States Capital Police, Fargo Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and the case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office, with Assistant United States Attorney Richard Lee assigned to the case.

