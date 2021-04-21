Devils Lake Bremer leader recognized as a Best-In-State wealth advisor

Devils Lake Journal

Devils Lake– Bremer is proud to announce financial advisor Layton White has been named to the Forbes list of 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. In his role at Bremer, White provides investment strategy, brokerage, and wealth advisory services to families, agriculture producers and small busines owners. His expertise in financial planning, retirement planning and estate planning helps individuals approaching and transitioning into retirement or other life events, and those who desire to leave a legacy through charitable gifting.

The list recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms and was released online in February. The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria mostly gained through personal surveys, and considers revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, best practices and approach to working with clients.

White has more than 18 years of experience in the financial services industry and has spent his Bremer career serving the Devils Lake, Minot, Rugby, and Carrington markets as a Financial Advisor. He is a Raymond James-affiliated advisor.

“We are so proud of Layton’s outstanding achievement and are glad to have him on the Bremer team,” said Bremer Investments President Cory Miner. “Every day he contributes to Bremer and our customers through an admirable work ethic and embodies Bremer’s commitment to putting customers first.”

White is involved in his community and serves as board member of the Lake Region Curling Club, is a member of the Devils Lake chapter of Rotary International, and volunteers as needed supporting the activities of his busy family.

