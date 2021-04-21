Community Shout Out: Elks of the year

Devils Lake- The Devils Lake Elks Lodge would like to honor two individuals from the community whom they feel deserve a shout out!

Perry Garkse was named Elk of the Year for 2020 and John Traynor III was name Elks Officer of the Year.

