What’s on the Shelf at Lake Region Public Library

Devils Lake - The Book Club read will be At the Water’s Edge by Sara Gruen. Book discussion will be on May 5 at 5:30pm via zoom. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays such as: April Showers Bring May Flowers featuring gardening books, Staff Picks and Funny Books for National Humor Month.

A Gambling Man by David Baldacci (Adult Fiction). The 1950s are on the horizon, and Archer is in dire need of a fresh start after a nearly fatal detour in Poca City. So Archer hops on a bus and begins the long journey out west to California, where rumor has it there is money to be made if you’re hard-working, lucky, criminal or all three. Along the way, Archer stops in Reno, where a stroke of fortune delivers him a wad of cash and an eye-popping blood-red 1939 Delahaye convertible; plus a companion for the final leg of the journey.

The Last Night in London by Karen White (Adult Fiction). London, 1939. Beautiful and ambitious Eva Harlow and her American best friend, Precious Dubose, are trying to make their way as fashion models. When Eva falls in love with Graham St. John, an aristocrat and Royal Air Force pilot, she can’t believe her luck – she’s getting everything she ever wanted. Then the Blitz devastates her world, and Eva finds herself slipping into a web of intrigue, spies and secrets. As Eva struggles to protect everything she holds dear, all it takes is one unwary moment to change their lives forever.

Kate in Waiting by Becky Albertalli (Teen Fiction). Contrary to popular belief, best friends Kate Garfield and Anderson Walker are not codependent. Carpooling to and from theater rehearsals? Environmentally sound and efficient. Consulting each other on every single life decision? Basic good judgment. Pining for the same guys from afar? Shared crushes are more fun anyway. But when Kate and Andy’s latest long-distance crush shows up at their school, everything goes off-script. Matt Olsson is talented and sweet, and Kate likes him.

Ruffing It: A Middle School Story (Dog Diaries) by James Patterson (Juvenile Fiction). Junior is so excited; his human family is going on vacation and this time they're taking him with them. And they're going to the most magical place in the world :THE WOODS! All the sticks you could possibly want! Endless raccoons to chase! A lake to doggy-paddle in! It's a canine paradise! But all of Junior's best plans are ruined when Iona Stricker; the most miserable, cruel, and obedience-obsessed human you could ever meet, shows up and puts an end to his fun. That is, until a fugitive from the local animal shelter sneaks into camp and everything changes...

The Stars Beckoned: Edward White’s Amazing Walk in Space by Candy Wellins (EasyReader). Edward White was the first American astronaut to walk in space. But before his spacewalk, he was just a boy who loved the stars. As he grew up, he would look up at the night sky in wonder--he knew that, one day, he would visit the stars themselves. In this touching and poignant picture book biography, we see how Edward's passion for the stars shaped the course of his life, and how he came to realize, even in the depths of space, what was ultimately most important to him--his family.

Story time is returning to the Lake Region Public Library. We are starting out small by limiting the size to four family groups. Registration is required. Please call LaVae Haaland at 662-2220 or e-mailing her at lrpl.LaVae@gmail.com

Tuesday@11:30 am

Wednesday@ 9:30 am

Thursday @1:00pm

NEXT LIBRARY BOARD MEETING:

The next regular meeting of the Devils Lake Library Board will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 10 at the library or via Zoom. Anyone interested in attending, please contact the Library Director via e-mail at lakeregionpl@gmail.com

