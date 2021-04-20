Resolution introduced to Uphold Navigable Waters Protection Rule

DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL STAFF REPORT

NORTH DAKOTA - Congressman Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) joined Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) and 110 House colleagues in introducing a resolution to uphold the Navigable Waters Protection Rule (NWPR). This resolution would express the sense of the House that clean water is a national priority and that the April 21, 2020, NWPR implemented by the Trump administration should not be withdrawn or vacated.

“North Dakotans understand that the federal government must work with states, not against them, to achieve environmental progress,” said Congressman Armstrong. “The NWPR strikes a balance that keeps our waters clean without destroying the livelihood of North Dakota’s farmers and ranchers. Going back to policies like WOTUS would be a disaster for our state and I am proud to join my colleagues in supporting this resolution.”

“Under the WOTUS Rule, the federal government would have authority to regulate water on 97 percent of the land in Iowa. This left farmers, ranchers, landowners, and businesses to face confusion and burdensome restrictions on how to use their property,” said Congresswoman Miller-Meeks. “The NWPR is much more workable and keeps our water and land clean without destroying businesses in the process. I look forward to working with my colleagues to protect our environment while also supporting our farmers and ranchers.”

The Obama administration’s 2015 Waters of the United States (WOTUS) Rule significantly expanded the definition of WOTUS and gave the federal government authority to regulate almost any waters; including streams, ditches, ponds, and creeks. The NWPR revised the definition of WOTUS and reversed this overreach, bringing back a balance between federal and state jurisdiction under the Clean Water Act.

