Midkota crowned champion of LRSC Battle Royale

DEVILS LAKE - Midkota school achieved champion status as winners of the first annual Battle Royale contest sponsored by Lake Region State College in Devils Lake and a student from Midkota High School was the grand prize winner of Lake Region State College’s Battle Royale competition.

The school received $500 for its booster/school activities for being the champion and Hope Eikom of Tolna, ND, received a $2,000 scholarship to LRSC.

Termed the Battle Royale, LRSC operated in a tournament format and highlighted two schools or sports cooperatives from November to February. Votes were tallied on social media or submitted through webform. Area residents voted for their favorite school or team with winners advancing to additional rounds until two remained. The championship showcased Nelson County vs. Midkota.

During the match week, posts that showcased Lake Region State College students and alumni that are from the competing co-ops/schools.

The Final Four schools received a $250 scholarship for a student to attend. One of those four students also was drawn for an additional $2,000 scholarship. So Eikom ended up with a scholarship totaling $2,250.

Throughout the different contests, Lake Region State College featured current students and alumni from competing schools.

“Since the pandemic, Lake Region State College missed getting into schools for events throughout the school year. The Battle Royale was a way to engage our area residents, showcase LRSC and its students, and enjoy interactions the competition created. We were amazed at the numbers of votes each week and especially in the finals. Thanks to everyone who made this competition a success,” said Erin Wood, Director of College Relations at LRSC.

