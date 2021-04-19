Ramsey County takes first in N.D. 4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl Contest
Teams from Ransom and Oliver counties took first place in their respective divisions at the state 4-H livestock quiz bowl, which was held in Watford City, N.D., for the first time.
This was the third year for this contest. Eighty-four youth participated this year.
Junior division team winners were:
First - Ransom County
Second - Golden Valley County
Third - Stark-Billings County team two
Top five high individuals in the junior division were:
First - Josh Davidson, Golden Valley County
Second - Audra Kempel, Ransom County
Third - Carly Elkins, Stark-Billings County team two
Fourth - Gus Ueckert, Golden Valley County
Fifth - Sawyer Wolf, Stark-Billings County team one
Intermediate division team winners were:
First - Ransom County
Second - Golden Valley County
Third - Morton County
Top five high individuals in the intermediate division were:
First - Mara Kempel, Ransom County
Second - Leah Davidson, Golden Valley County team one
Third - Eli Lyons, Ransom County
Fourth - Levi Hecker, Golden Valley County team two
Fifth - Wyatt Larson, Pembina County
Senior division team winners were:
First - Oliver County
Second - Golden Valley County
Third - Ransom County
Top five high individuals in the senior division were:
First - Jacob Klaudt, Oliver County
Second - Taylor Downing, Stark-Billings County team one
Third - Noah Helgoe, Pembina County
Fourth - Abby Hecker, Golden Valley County
Fifth - Chance Manhart, Golden Valley County
Leigh Ann Skurupey, interim chair of the North Dakota State University Extension Center for 4-H Youth Development and a 4-H youth development specialist in animal and equine sciences, says she is proud of the youth who participated in this contest.
“You won far more during this weekend than a ribbon,” she adds. “The life skills you gained preparing for this contest will last a lifetime.”
