Ramsey County takes first in N.D. 4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl Contest

Teams from Ransom and Oliver counties took first place in their respective divisions at the state 4-H livestock quiz bowl, which was held in Watford City, N.D., for the first time.

This was the third year for this contest. Eighty-four youth participated this year.

Junior division team winners were:

First - Ransom County

Second - Golden Valley County

Third - Stark-Billings County team two

Top five high individuals in the junior division were:

First - Josh Davidson, Golden Valley County

Second - Audra Kempel, Ransom County

Third - Carly Elkins, Stark-Billings County team two

Fourth - Gus Ueckert, Golden Valley County

Fifth - Sawyer Wolf, Stark-Billings County team one

Intermediate division team winners were:

First - Ransom County

Second - Golden Valley County

Third - Morton County

Top five high individuals in the intermediate division were:

First - Mara Kempel, Ransom County

Second - Leah Davidson, Golden Valley County team one

Third - Eli Lyons, Ransom County

Fourth - Levi Hecker, Golden Valley County team two

Fifth - Wyatt Larson, Pembina County

Senior division team winners were:

First - Oliver County

Second - Golden Valley County

Third - Ransom County

Top five high individuals in the senior division were:

First - Jacob Klaudt, Oliver County

Second - Taylor Downing, Stark-Billings County team one

Third - Noah Helgoe, Pembina County

Fourth - Abby Hecker, Golden Valley County

Fifth - Chance Manhart, Golden Valley County

Leigh Ann Skurupey, interim chair of the North Dakota State University Extension Center for 4-H Youth Development and a 4-H youth development specialist in animal and equine sciences, says she is proud of the youth who participated in this contest.

“You won far more during this weekend than a ribbon,” she adds. “The life skills you gained preparing for this contest will last a lifetime.”

