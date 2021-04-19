COVID-19 cases fall in North Dakota

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

North Dakota reported 1,009 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 8.9% in the previous week . Then, 1,107 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 were reported.

North Dakota ranked 21st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 472,154 reported cases of coronavirus, a decrease of 3.4% from the week before. Across the country, 21 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many states did not report cases on Easter. Delayed reporting from the holiday will make some state-to-state comparisons inaccurate, and also some in-state week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Across North Dakota, cases fell in 24 counties, with the best declines in Cass, Grand Forks and Ward counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

North Dakota ranked 31st among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 38% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 39.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

In the week ending Sunday, North Dakota reported administering another 34,108 vaccine doses, compared to 42,344 the week before that. In all, North Dakota reported it has administered 525,541 doses.

Within North Dakota, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Logan, Sargent and Walsh counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Cass County, with 362 cases; Burleigh County, with 142 cases; and Grand Forks County, with 105. Weekly case counts rose in 20 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Williams, Morton and Walsh counties.

In North Dakota, eight people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, four people were reported dead.

A total of 105,754 people in North Dakota have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 1,510 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 31,670,031 people have tested positive and 567,217 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.