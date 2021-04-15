Kiwanis preps for April 22 French Toast and Sausage Feed

Devils Lake – Lake Region’s very own Kiwanis Club is prepping for their annual breakfast extravaganza on April 22, carrying on a tradition held for more than a decade.

This year’s event, while still being held at the Knight’s of Columbus Hall as in years past, will be held in a different fashion to accommodate the ever changing conditions of the Covid-19 situation, with meals being placed in sanitized, Styrofoam containers, and condiments served in sealed containers. Carry out Meals will be available at the side east door of the Meals will also be available for pick-up at curbside without having to leave your vehicle, according to the club officials.

Pre-sales for tickets will continue until Thursday’s event. Over 100 tickets have already been sold according to Pete Hager, a Kiwanis Club member.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and $25 for a family pack.

The event will be from 11a.m. - 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

You can pre-order tickets by calling 351-3269.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!