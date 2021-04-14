UND University Band and Vivo Chamber Choir concert on April 27 will feature UND@theMovies

The UND University Band, with special guests the Vivo Chamber Choir, will present “UND@the Movies!” on Tuesday, April 27, at 8 p.m. in the UND Chester Fritz Auditorium and via livestream. The University Band will be led by James Popejoy, while Vivo is directed by Melanie Popejoy.

The performance is free and open to the public. Those attending the concert are asked to wear masks, and should plan to sit socially distant in the auditorium to comply with University safety protocols. The ensemble members will be wearing masks and using bell covers on their instruments, as well as sitting six feet apart on the stage.

The livestream and digital program will be available at https://arts-sciences.und.edu/academics/music/stream/.

The concert will feature the ensembles performing music drawn from over 20y film scores by composers such as Alan Silvestri, Hans Zimmer, and John Williams. Included will be music from classic movies Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Magnificent Seven, A Hard Day’s Night, and Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as current science-fiction blockbuster films Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

