Two injured in Camp Grafton traffic collision Tuesday afternoon

DEVILS LAKE - Two young adult Devils Lake males sustained non-life threatening injuries after a traffic accident at Camp Grafton on Tuesday, April 13 at approximately 4:18 p.m.

According to police 20-year-old Joshua Sailor was traveling westbound on Newgard Drive traveling too fast for the existing roadway conditions when lost control of his Dodge Caravan and entered into a clockwise skid. Sailor left the traveled portion of the roadway and entered the north ditch striking a tree. 18-year-old Bailey Tabor was a passenger in the vehicle.

According to reports, neither occupants were wearing restraints at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

