NELSON COUNTY ISSUES BURN RESTRICTIONS

DEVILS LAKE - The Nelson County Commission, by proclamation, declares a Fire Emergency and Burn Restrictions for Nelson County which bans burning for all Very High, Extremely High and Red Flag Days starting Wednesday April 14, 2021 and continuing until further notice.

The burning ban also includes all of the cities in the county. This applies to all open burning, including, but not limited to rangeland, cropland, ditches, tree piles, campfires and garbage.

Controlled burning may not take place at any time until you have informed the Law Enforcement Center by calling 701-662-0700 Option 1.

Very High, Extremely High and Red Flag Days are posted on the North Dakota Fire Danger Rating Map and the Red Flag Warning Map which can be found at www.NDResponse.gov under Wildland Fire.

THE PENALTY FOR VIOLATION OF THIS BURN BAN IS A CLASS B MISDEMEANOR (NDCC 37-17.1-10.1: MAXIMUM SENTENCE OF 30 DAYS IN JAIL AND $1,500 FINE).

Anyone who has questions concerning the ban is asked to contact the Nelson County Emergency Management Office at 701-247-2472

