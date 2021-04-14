Devils Lake Journal

UND Wind Ensemble presents spring concert, ‘Let’s Dance,’ April 22

The University of North Dakota Wind Ensemble will present their Spring Concert, “Let’s Dance!” on Thursday, April 22, at 8 p.m. at the Chester Fritz Auditorium as well as via livestream. The ensemble is directed by James Popejoy.

The performance is free and open to the public. Those attending are asked to wear masks, and should plan to sit socially distant in the auditorium to comply with University safety protocols. The ensemble members will be wearing masks and using bell covers on their instruments, as well as sitting six-feet apart on the stage.

The livestream and digital program will be available at https://arts-sciences.und.edu/academics/music/stream/.

Their program will feature music that focuses around the theme “Let’s Dance!” The repertoire includes “Suite of Old American Dances” by Robert Russell Bennett; “Danse Bachannale” by Camille Saint-Saëns; Timothy Mahr’s “When I Close My Eyes, I See Dancers”; “Chorale and Shaker Dance” by John Zdechlik; and highlights from the musical La La Land. The concert will also feature the premiere performance of a new chamber work by Giovanni Santos, co-commissioned by UND Bands.

For additional information concerning this event, please contact Dr. James Popejoy, Director of Bands, at james.popejoy@UND.edu or 701.777.2815.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

