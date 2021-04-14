Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch supervisor honored by Department of Defense for patriotic support

DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL SPECIAL FEATURE

NORTH DAKOTA– Tim Gienger, Clinical Director at Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch, received the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award recently for the extraordinary support he provides his employee Kyle Schmidt, Captain, North Dakota Army National Guard.

“The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees who have answered their nation’s call to serve,” said ESGR State Chair, Mr. Delton Steele. “Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units.”

“We cannot do our job in the military without knowing that our employer supports what we do,” said Lieutenant Colonel Nathan Dicks, North Dakota Army National Guard.

“I really appreciate your support, and with this support I feel like I can go out and serve our country and help North Dakotans,” said nominator Captain Kyle Schmidt.

Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch joins a cadre of Fortune 500 companies, state and federal, agencies and thousands of American’s employers in demonstrating support for our armed forces, added State Chair, Steele. “By signing the Statement of Support, Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch is sending a clear message to its employees that while they are serving their country, they do not have to worry about their civilian jobs.” Fargo, Bismarck, and Minot locations signed a Statement of Support.

ESGR is a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. ESGR also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employers.

Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch is a Christ-centered residential treatment and educational center for children and their families. In his position as a therapist at the Ranch, Schmidt helps the most troubled, complicated, and amazing kids by providing best-in-class therapy to help them become their best selves.

