Altru Offers Scholarships to Local High School Students

DEVILS LAKE – Altru is offering scholarships to local high school students in our communities. Please share this scholarship opportunity with your graduating seniors.

Altru Health System and Altru Health Foundation are collaborating to fulfill our mission of improving health and enriching life throughout our communities, we are excited to invest in regional high school students through Altru Generosity in Action Scholarships! The purpose of these scholarships is to support young community leaders as they pursue their educational and altruistic goals.

Applications for these $1,000 scholarship awards are open now through May 15 at Altru.org/scholarships. Selection of these awards will be determined by an internal, multi-disciplinary committee of Altru employees.

Applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements:

• Graduating senior of any school district within Altru’s 17-county service region in northeast ND or northwest MN, and a resident of ND or MN

• Minimum GPA of 3.25 or outstanding commitment to overcoming adversity

• Accepted to and planning to attend a 2- or 4-year accredited post-secondary institution in the fall of 2021

• Post-secondary major interest in the field of healthcare or related sciences

• Demonstrated extra-curricular or community involvement, leadership, integrity and commitment to leading a generous life

Additional information regarding the scholarship process and awards may be found at Altru.org/scholarships. Applications are due May 15, 2021. Any students with further questions, are asked to email foundation@altru.org .

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

