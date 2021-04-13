New Podcast by Acres and Shares and RRFN

Two community entities have announced the launch of a new podcast called “Well Grounded.”

The monthly podcast will be hosted by Jayson Menke of Acres and Randy Koenen of Red River Farm Network. The two will be interviewing experts for the world of agriculture and real estate, and discuss farmland values, industry trends and economy.

“Selling a farm is typically a once in a lifetime experience,” Menke said. “The Well Grounded podcast is featuring industry leaders to provide perspective on these important decisions.”

In the debut podcast, the guests will be Brady Matz and Associates and Shareholder Jake Franklin. Franklin focuses on taxes with an emphasis on agriculture.

The Biden Administration is proposing changes to the tax system, including the approach to capital gains, and stepping up tax rates. The podcast will take a look at these complicated changes.

The monthly podcast can be found at www.acresandchares.com and www.rrfn.com and is available through iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.

