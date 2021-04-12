News Brief: Private pesticide applicators must renew by May 10

Devils Lake Journal

BISMARCK – The North Dakota Pesticide Control Board, acting in accord with recently signed legislation, HB 1338, is taking action due to the logistical problems associated with the declared Covid-19 emergency.

Private pesticide applicators who hold an April 1, 2020 expiration or an April 1, 2021 expiration date on their certificates are eligible for renewal via an NDSU Extension-delivered training through May 10, 2021.

“We encourage private pesticide applicators to take advantage of the training opportunity to renew by May 10,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “If an applicator does not participate in training by that date, they must renew their certificate by passing an exam.”

Applicators seeking information on training or examination should contact their local NDSU Extension county office for training options.

