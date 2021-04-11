What’s on the shelf

Celeste Ertelt

DEVILS LAKE - The book Club read will be At the Water’s Edge by Sara Gruen. Book discussion will be on May 5 at 5:30pm via zoom. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays such as: April Showers Bring May Flowers featuring gardening books, Staff Picks and Funny Books for National Humor Month.

Turn a Blind Eye by Jeffrey Archer (Adult Fiction). Newly promoted to Detective Inspector, William Warwick is tasked with a dangerous new line of work, to go undercover and expose crime of another kind: corruption at the heart of the Metropolitan Police Force. Along with detectives Rebecca Pankhurst and Nicky Bailey, his team is focused on following Detective Jerry Summers, a young officer whose lifestyle exceeds his income. But the investigation risks being compromised when Nicky falls for Summers.

The Venice Sketchbook by Rhys Bowen (Adult Fiction). Caroline Grant is struggling to accept the end of her marriage when she receives an unexpected bequest. Her beloved great-aunt Lettie leaves her a sketchbook, three keys, and a final whisper, Venice. Caroline’s quest: to scatter Juliet Lettie Browning’s ashes in the city she loved and to unlock the mysteries stored away for more than sixty years. It’s1938 when art teacher Juliet Browning arrives in romantic Venice. For her students, it’s a wealth of history, art, and beauty.

The Devils Hand by Jack Carr (Adult Fiction). It’s been twenty years since 9/11, two decades since the United States was attacked on home soil and set out to make the guilty pay with their lives. In the shadows, the enemy has been patient, learning, and adapting. And the enemy is ready to strike again. A new president offers hope to a country weary of conflict. He’s a young, popular, self-made visionary but he’s also a man with a secret. Halfway across the globe a regional superpower struggles with sanctions imposed by the United States and her European allies, a country whose ancient religion spawned a group of ruthless assassins.

Stargazer by Anne Hillerman (Adult Fiction). What begins as a typical day for Officer Bernadette Manuelito, serving a bench warrant, dealing with a herd of cattle obstructing traffic, and stumbling across a crime scene, takes an unexpected twist when she’s called to help find an old friend. Years ago, Bernie and Maya were roommates, but time and Maya’s struggles with addiction drove them apart. Now Maya’s brother asks Bernie to find out what happened to his sister. Tracing Maya’s whereabouts, Bernie learns that her old friend had confessed to the murder of her estranged husband, a prominent astronomer.

The Serpent’s Curse by Lisa Maxwell (Teen Fiction). Esta isn’t a stranger to high-stakes heists. She’s a seasoned thief who has no reservations about using her affinity for time to give her an edge, and she’s trained her whole life for one mission: travel back to 1902 New York, steal the ancient Book of Mysteries, and use its power to destroy the Brink and free the Mageus from the Order’s control. But the Book held a danger that no one anticipates’ Seshat, an angry goddess was trapped within its pages.

The Mary Shelley Club by Goldy Moldavsky (Teen Fiction) New girl Rachel Chavez turns to horror movies for comfort, preferring stabbing serial killers and homicidal dolls to the bored rich kids of Manhattan Prep...and to certain memories she’d preferred to keep buried. Then Rachel is recruited by the Mary Shelley Club, a mysterious society of students who orchestrate Fear Tests, elaborate pranks inspired by urban legends and movie tropes. At first, Rachel embraces the power that comes with reckless pranking.

Stop by the library and check out our displays. Check out our website: devilslakendlibrary.com

Story time is returning to the Lake Region Public Library. We are starting out small by limiting the size to four family groups. Registration is required. Please call LaVae Haaland at 662-2220 or e-mailing her at lrpl.LaVae@gmail.com

Tuesday@11:30 am

Wednesday@ 9:30 am

Thursday @1:00pm

Any questions regarding this press release should be directed to Celeste Ertelt, Assistant Library Director. 701-662-2220

NEXT LIBRARY BOARD MEETING:

The next regular meeting of the Devils Lake Library Board will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 10 at the library or via Zoom. Anyone interested in attending, please contact the Library Director via e-mail at lakeregionpl@gmail.com

