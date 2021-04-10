Virtual Adoption Information Meeting held May 4

FARGO – The Village Family Service Center is offering a Virtual Adoption Information Meeting for North Dakota residents.

This free online informational meeting will start at 6 pm Tuesday, May 4. Participants can only attend this session virtually.

Discussions will cover types of adoption opportunities, children available for adoption, timeframes, and fees. Time will be set aside for a question-and-answer session. This session will be held via Zoom with Pregnancy and Adoption Social Worker Sue Grundysen. You can reserve a spot by calling Sue at (701) 451-4940 or email her at sgrundysen@thevillagefamily.org to receive the meeting link and handouts.

The Village provides adoption and pregnancy counseling services across the state of North Dakota, as well as a wide range of behavioral health services, including mental health counseling and consumer credit counseling services. To learn more, visit www.TheVillageFamily.org.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

