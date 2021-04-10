N.D. 4-H Ambassadors Convene in Bismarck

Sue Quamme

North Dakota 4-H Ambassadors gathered in Bismarck recently for leadership development, community service and group bonding.

During their retreat, their leadership development focused on engaging youth after COVID-19 and reflecting on new outreach strategies learned throughout the pandemic. For community service, the Ambassadors cleaned trash from 1 1/2 miles of ditches on State Street from the Interstate 94 off-ramp to 43rd Avenue.

“It is rewarding to give back to my home community of Bismarck,” Ambassador Lauryn Hinckley says. “I am excited to continue helping 4-H and youth throughout North Dakota and continue giving back to a program that has supported me immensely.”

This was the Ambassadors’ first in-person meeting since January 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are a very close group,” Tucker Regner says. “It is good to see other Ambassadors in person after such a long time.”

The North Dakota 4-H Ambassadors is a group of young adults ages 16 to 22 from across the state. Their goal is to promote 4-H throughout North Dakota. 4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, empowering youth through service, leadership, citizenship and skill-building.

