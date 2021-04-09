The Ray Richards Golf Course targeted to open for the season Friday, April 9

Devils Lake Newsroom Report

The University of North Dakota is closing in on the start of another exciting season at The Ray Richards Golf Course.

The target opening date is today, Friday, April 9, according to Kyle Myers, course manager.

Ray Richards also has partnered with The Golf Center to provide a convenient location for the public to pick up membership player packs and other items.

For this golf season, regular adult membership is $499. Seniors and their married partners can purchase memberships with a cart for only $1,000. A regular senior pass, without cart, is $404.

Disc golf, too

And don't forget about the RRGC's 18-hole disc golf opportunities. The disc golf layout is uniquely designed to seamlessly coexist with traditional golf. A disc golf season members ship is only $200.

So see you soon at The Golf Center, where you can check out all of the opportunities and learn more about memberships at the RRGC

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!