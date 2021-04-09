News Brief: Scouting For Food

DEVILS LAKE - Devils Lake Scout Pack 28 is collecting non-perishable food items this week. Door hanger flyers were distributed around the city this week by a few dozen scouts, parents and families. The food items will collected this Saturday morning, after 9am. Please bag or box and leave items on your front step or front door and scouts will pick up. If items can’t be left at your home this weekend, feel free to drop your items off at The Hope Center or Gate City Bank.

