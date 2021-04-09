MIDWEST MURDER PODCAST GOES LIVE ON STATE-WIDE TOUR!

Minot - We’ve all heard the phrase, “That kind of thing doesn’t happen in our town.”

What true crime podcasts show us, over and over again, is that it does. Hosted by Jonah Lantto, the force behind The Good Talk Network which produces several podcasts and a live late-night talk show, and Dawn Palumbo, who brings a tenacious commitment to research and lifelong passion for true crime to the table. Midwest Murder is a true crime podcast that offers listeners bone-chilling stories of murder and mayhem that happen right in our own back yard.

When asked why he wanted to do a true crime podcast, host and producer Jonah Lantto says, “I’m a content creator and a storyteller. I can’t play an instrument, paint, or draw, but I can tell a story. My art form is dialogue. I want to create meaningful content that people want to hear. Writing true crime stories is thrilling. There is so much discovery throughout the research—a lot of wide-eyed moments gathering all the data and then putting the pieces together in a story that connects with our audience.”

Dawn, co-host and writer of Midwest Murder, has a different source of inspiration “True crime has been an interest of mine for as long as I can remember. There have been so many cases that have changed the way we do things: legislation, law enforcement processes, court processes, victim and witness processes, just to name a few. It’s important to know where those changes, and most of the time improvements, have come from.”

And now, Midwest Murder is hitting the road. After three successful and sold-out live broadcasts in their hometown of Minot, the Midwest Murder crew is bringing six evenings of shocking, unnerving, and live true crime storytelling to four new cities and venues across the state of North Dakota.

The tour will begin in Minot—on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021, at Off The Vine.

The next week will see shows at the following locations:

· Wednesday, April 28th, at Phat Fish Brewing in Dickinson

· Thursday, April 29th, at 510.2 Speakeasy in Bismarck

· Friday, April 30th, at DCR Brewing Company in Fargo

· Saturday, May 1st, at Fergus Brewing Company in Fergus Falls, MN

· Sunday, May 2nd, at Rhombus Guys Brewing Company in Grand Forks

Live taping for all shows begins at 6:00 p.m, except Grand Forks which begins at 3:00pm.; doors open at least one hour prior to broadcast.

Tickets are $30.00 and include one free drink.

Tickets can be purchased on FaceBook and EventBrite.

The Midwest Murder statewide tour is generously sponsored by Schatz Crossroads in Minot. If your next road trip brings you through Minot, be sure to fuel up—body and vehicle!—at Schatz Crossroads!

Being part of the audience for a live taping of Midwest Murder is a unique experience. As host Dawn Palumbo puts it, “Listening to a podcast is an experience that is usually done alone. When you are listening to a live recording, you’re part of the actual episode. You and every other audience member are part of an intimate group whether there’s fifty or a hundred people around you. Plus, when you’re at a live recording, you get a little more show than you normally would, and you get to hear a new episode weeks before it’ll be released.”

The reception to Midwest Murder has been wildly enthusiastic. Midwest Murder currently ranks in the top 15% of all podcasts. It receives an average of over 1,800 downloads each week, and has hit as many as 6,818 downloads in one 30-day period. Its popularity is likely due to its high-quality, professional production, the easy camaraderie between hosts Jonah and Dawn, and its diligently researched presentation and storytelling based directly on case files and court records, historical documents, and interviews with key figures directly involved in each case.

Writer ShaunAnne Tangney never thought she’d be writing true crime, but brings a host of skills and abilities to the project, having spent over 30 years doing scholarly and academic research and writing. “I think the amount of time we spend digging through court files, cross-checking facts and details, interviewing detectives and lawyers involved in the cases, brings a tremendous authenticity and seriousness to true crime storytelling. The stories we tell may be bloodcurdling, but they’re not speculative; they’re all rooted firmly in fact and truth.”

Listeners love Midwest Murder. Recent reviews of the podcast include:

· “This podcast is the one everybody should be talking about right now. Love these hosts and their storytelling styles. The scale of emotions I’ve felt as a listener will keep me coming back for more.”

· “Well done! Very informative and detailed episodes. I spent 30 years at a ND newspaper, so all cases are familiar to me. But these podcasts include a lot of details I hadn’t known about. I’m hooked.”

· “Showcasing some of the most interesting examples of volatile evil lurking behind the veil of “midwest nice,” Midwest Murder is a wonderful new addition to true crime podcasts. I highly recommend Midwest Murder to anyone with an interest in true crime, and I can’t wait to see what part of the prairie they take us to next!”

Midwest Murder is truly an up-and-coming podcast, poised to take its place among all the top true crime podcasts being produced nationwide. Don’t miss your chance to see an exciting live broadcast. The Midwest Murder crew looks forward to seeing you in Bismarck, Dickinson, Fargo, Fergus Falls and Grand Forks—you don’t want to miss a thrilling, chilling minute of it!

Midwest Murder is a production of The Good Talk Network; a production company invested in ideas and bringing them to life. It’s a visionary enterprise and produces shows for people with curious minds and adventurous spirits.

