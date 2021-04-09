Community Shout Out: BAMBAM!

Stacey Dimmler

DEVILS LAKE - The BAMBAM award is given to a Bergstrom Cars Team Member who goes above and beyond as they live out our values at Bergstrom Cars, and this month our award actually has co-recipients! Congratulations to our latest BAMBAM award winners: Devon Held and Travis Myklebust!

Jesse Everson, General Manager of Marketplace Ford Lincoln said that “Travis and Devon both work extremely hard to satisfy their guests and they are always looking for opportunities to grow. Specifically, both have really excelled in working with internet customers. Start to finish, they’ve made the process easy and quick for the people they work with, making the idea of not even having to stop in the dealership to make a purchase a reality!”

Devon has been working at Marketplace Ford as a salesperson for 3 years, when he moved up here with his long-term girlfriend Val, who took a job as the 5th and 6th grade music teacher at CMS. He loves to check out the newest advances in vehicles and technology, and finding customers and other enthusiasts who also share that passion. “I also love sharing in the excitement when people get a new vehicle!” Devon has become a stand-out techie when it comes to videos for customers and for the store. From planning, to executing, to editing, Devon pays close attention to detail and it shows!

When asked about what he enjoys about being salesperson Devon replied “Everything! Marketplace Ford and all of its team members go above and beyond to help our customers. It’s unlike anything I’ve seen before.”

One of Devon’s favorite memories is when he had sold an as-is vehicle to a family that found out it didn’t have a spare tire a short while after the purchase was complete. A manager purchased a full-size spare for them, and Devon spent a Sunday driving it to the family. “There are very few other dealers that would do that.”

Devon has 1 brother and 1 half-sister. Most of his family is from the Richland County area.

Outside of work, Devon enjoys art, video editing, producing, and gaming… which is how he met Val!

Travis started working as a salesperson at Marketplace Ford in August of 2020. His favorite part of the job is seeing the hard work pay off with a happy customer who loves their new vehicle. “I love the fast paced environment, and I love finding people who are looking for a new vehicle!”

Among Travis’ top memories: his first sale on the 5th day of the job, selling his first hat trick (aka 3 vehicles in one day), his first grand slam (aka selling 4 vehicles one day) and then following that up with another hat trick the next, delivering vehicles all over the state and meeting all of the people along the way, being named salesperson of the month and employee of the month, and hitting level 4 in sales, which is averaging 20.1 units/month in a 90-day average. “My top memory was when he had the last Ruby Red Raptor in all of the US and a gentleman came all the way from southern Oregon with his trade and bought it. It took him 3 days to get here!”

Travis has 2 wonderful children, Raeleigh who is 10, and Rylan who is 5. He also has an amazing girlfriend named Sadie.

When he’s not working Travis enjoys spending time with his children and Sadie, working out, and watching and playing sports. He recently tried to take up ice fishing and said he also likes to “attempt” to golf.

“I have met a lot of amazing people along the way in the path of sales. I have a great support system at home and at work and I want to thank them as well! I couldn’t do this without the help of my coaches and teammates here at Marketplace. I also have a great sales mentorship that has been with me for the past 8.5 years. I look forward to putting in the work and being a big part of Bergstrom Cars!”

Travis and Devon received the BAMBAM this month because of the super attention they are giving to our online customers. Renard Bergstrom, the owner of Bergstrom Cars said “Devon and Travis have really embraced the internet sales process and are giving our internet customers the same great service that our walk in customers have come to expect. Thanks for the great focus on our customer experience guys!”

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!