North Dakota Senate kills a new resolution on recreational marijuana

BISMARCK -— After defeating a bill that would have legalized recreational marijuana last week, House Bill 1420, the North Dakota Senate also defeated a resolution that came through the delayed bills committee.

Introduced by Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck, on March 30, through the delayed bills committee, Senate Concurrent Resolution 4016 would have put the question to the voters of North Dakota, whether the Legislature should authorize and regulate adult-use recreational marijuana.

The resolution would “provide people the opportunity to express their opinion on whether or not marijuana should be legalized,” Dever said.

The original bill had squeezed through the committee by a vote of 3-2, as Sen. Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, said, “Rather than (deciding this) back here in this smoky filled room in the Capitol, I am going to support this so it can have a hearing.”

If the new resolution had passed in the Senate, it would have had to clear the House as well.

