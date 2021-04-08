NDSU Extension Hosting Drought Webinars

Miranda Meehan

All of North Dakota is in drought, with 47% in severe drought.

As a result, many ranchers are going through the process of developing drought plans for 2021.

North Dakota State University Extension specialists will host a live monthly webinar to assist ranchers as they navigate the drought. The webinars will be held the last Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. Central time and will start on Thursday, April 29.

The webinars will begin with an update on drought conditions and climate outlook. Specialists then will discuss upcoming drought triggers, how to access triggers for ranches and management strategies to consider. The goal is to help ranchers make timely decisions and enhance their ability to withstand the drought, as well as give them an opportunity to discuss drought-related concerns.

“Having a drought plan in place with well-defined triggers and actions enables ranchers to act proactively and reduce risk on their operation,” says Miranda Meehan, Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist and disaster education coordinator.

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/drought/navigating-drought-webinars.

Participants may ask questions during the live webinar. The webinar will be recorded, and the recording will be archived at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/drought for later viewing.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

