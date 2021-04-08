Community Shout Out: St. Alexius gives big to community

Devils Lake Newsroom Special Feature

DEVILS LAKE- Andrew Lankowicz, Hospital President and Melanie Quinton, Foundation Director of CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake Hospital present a $100,000 check to Father Wilhelm and Michelle Clouse, St. Joseph’s Elementary School Principal. The check is in support of the new St. Mary’s Academy Chapel and Learning Resource Center building project. The hospital has committed $100,000 to the project over a 10 year time span, yearly checks of $10,000 will be presented.

