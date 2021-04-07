Understanding the Game and Fish Department’s lottery and bonus point system

Doug Leier

Understanding how the Game and Fish Department’s lottery and bonus point system works can help license applicants make better decisions based on their expectations.

First, it’s a matter of understanding the lottery system. Terminology is key when you think of a bonus point versus the misnomer of a preference point. There is no preference. Just a bonus.

The license lottery consists of four separate drawings, one for each choice on the application. First, we hold a drawing for the first unit/first deer choice. When those are issued, we draw for the first unit/second deer choice, then the second unit/first deer choice, and finally the second unit/second deer choice.

Next is to keep in mind the bonus points and lottery just impact the first choice.

If you fail to draw your first license choice in any given year, you receive a bonus point. You do not have to apply in the same unit, or for the same deer type each year, to qualify. You get an additional bonus point each year you apply and do not receive your first license choice. You maintain your accumulated bonus points as long as you apply in the first drawing at least once every two years.

You receive additional chances in the drawing for each bonus point accumulated. For points one through three, you are entered in the drawing two times the number of points you have. So, if you have two points you would get four additional chances to be drawn, compared to a person who got his or her first choice the previous year. If you’re both competing for the same license, you have five chances, he or she has one.

When you accumulate four or more points, the number of additional chances is determined by cubing your bonus points. So, when you have four points, you will be in the drawing 64 additional times, 125 times if you have five points, and so on. Bonus points are accumulated as long as you do not draw your first license choice and apply in the first drawing at least every other year. You do not receive bonus points in years you do not apply.

Each drawing is still random, but the more bonus points you have, the better your odds. When you receive your first license choice, you lose your bonus points and start over. Bonus points can only be earned, or used, in the first drawing for each species in each year.

2020 Lottery Stats

Deer

79,999 – Number of people – not including 12,130 gratis applicants – who applied for deer gun lottery licenses, up from 78,582 in 2019.

53.11 – Percent of successful applicants, excluding gratis and nonresidents, for deer gun and muzzleloader licenses.

18 – Maximum number of bonus points for any applicant (nonresident mule deer buck applicants).

12,446 – Applicants with four or more bonus points.

13 – Percent of applicants with four or more bonus points.

Drawing a buck license in 2020 was, like most years, not easy. Randy Meissner, Game and Fish Department licensing manager, said after 11,845 resident gratis licenses and 690 nonresident licenses were subtracted from the overall license allocation, just 28,598 buck licenses were available for the 67,665 hunters who applied for them as their first choice in the lottery.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

