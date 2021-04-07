Maple Sugaring Event at Fort Stevenson State Park

Garrison - Come to Fort Stevenson State Park on April 10 and learn how to make maple syrup. Fort Stevenson State Park staff will demonstrate how to tap trees, collect sap, and turn it into delicious maple syrup. Hear about the history of maple syrup and the equipment used. Maple talks take place at 10:00 am, noon, and 2:00 pm.

Take a horse-drawn wagon ride in the afternoon. Kids activities and patch programs will be going throughout the day; anyone interested is invited to participate. Enjoy live music by The Prairie Wranglers performing at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm.

See how Sugar on the Snow is made and purchase a treat. Local youth groups will be selling maple cotton candy and maple popcorn while supplies last. Enter the Maple Cooking contest. This year’s category is sweets (pies/cookies/bars)—prizes awarded to the top three entries in youth and adult divisions. Contact the park office for the rules and entry form.

Enjoy delicious pure maple syrup on pancakes. A pancake and sausage breakfast will be held at the Cubby Hole in Garrison, served by the Sakakawea Area Optimist Club starting at 9:00 am while supplies last.

Pre-registration is not required for this event. Contact the park office with questions.

The park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a state park annual pass is displayed. Fort Stevenson State Park is located three miles south of Garrison, North Dakota. For more information, please call the park office (701) 337-5576, e-mail us at fssp@nd.gov or find us on Facebook and Instagram @fort.stevenson.

Event activities are subject to change depending on weather and COVID-19 risk levels. The Department would like to remind visitors to follow the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing and personal hygiene while visiting the park.

