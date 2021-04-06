LAKE REGION COMMUNITY FUND GRANT APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE

DEVILS LAKE NEWSROOM REPORT

Devils Lake – The Lake Region Community Fund is seeking applications for grant funding, now through April 30th.

Area non-profits are encouraged to submit an application, online, through the Lake Region Community Fund Website at www.lrcommunityfund.org. Only online grant applications for the 2022 year will be accepted. Paper copies are not available. Those seeking funding should apply for improvements to the health and human services of their organization, equipment upgrades or maintenance needs. Funding for salaries or compensation for members of the organization or travel expenses are not permitted.

In 2021, the Lake Region Community Fund awarded more than $75,000 in grant awards to 21 Lake Region agencies, clubs and organizations throughout the Lake Region.

For questions regarding the grant application process, contact the Lake Region Community Fund by phone or through the website: 701-662-6767 or manager@lrcommunityfund.org

The Lake Region Community Fund (LRCF) is a volunteer-driven organization. Our purpose is to identify Lake Region community needs, develop a plan to address those needs, and bring together resources.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

