Two injured in Saturday car crash in Ramsey County

DEVILS LAKE - According to Ramsey County Highway Partol, two young men sustained non-life threatening injuries during a traffic accident on US Highway 2 at mile marker 262.15, six miles west of Devils Lake.

According to police reports, 26-year-olf Samuel Feldmann of Rugb was southbound on 76th Avenue NE attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of US Highway 2 at a median crossover. Police say Feldmann failed to yield the right-of-way to 18- year old Marcus Warbitsky of Fargo who was traveling eastbound on US Highway 2 exceeding the posted speed limit of seventy miles per hour.

Warbitsky struck Feldmann at a right angle in the north lane of eastbound US Highway 2.

Warbitsky's vehicle came to final rest on its wheels facing southeast in the southeast corner of the intersection. Feldman's vehicle overturned as a result of being struck and came to final rest on its top facing southeast in the southeast corner of the intersection south of Warbi.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

