COVID-19 cases surge 13.2% in North Dakota

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in North Dakota in the week ending Sunday, rising 13.2% as 1,055 cases were reported. The previous week had 932 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

North Dakota ranked 20th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 442,981 reported cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.1% from the week before. Across the country, 25 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many states did not report cases on Easter. That will make some state-to-state comparisons inaccurate, and also some in-state week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Within North Dakota, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Sheridan, Logan and Cass counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Cass County, with 513 cases; Burleigh County, with 109 cases; and Grand Forks County, with 108. Weekly case counts rose in 19 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cass, Burleigh and Ward counties.

North Dakota ranked 11th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 33.7% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 30.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

In the week ending Friday, North Dakota reported administering another 53,970 vaccine doses, compared to 39,010 the week before that. In all, North Dakota reported it has administered 433,534 doses.

Across North Dakota, cases fell in 23 counties, with the best declines in Williams, Mercer and Dickey counties.

In North Dakota, zero people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, six people were reported dead.

A total of 103,638 people in North Dakota have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 1,498 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 30,706,126 people have tested positive and 555,001 people have died.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.