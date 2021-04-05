COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY AVAILABLE TO FUTURE ENERGY LEADERS

Bismarck – The North Dakota Petroleum Foundation (NDPF) is now accepting applications for its Al Golden Scholarship program for the 2021-2022 school year. The NDPF will award up to nine $2,000 scholarships to students pursuing degrees or training in an energy-related field.

“The oil and natural gas are dependable energy resources that are vital to our quality of life and are a significant contributor to our state and national economies,” said Tessa Sandstrom, Executive Director for the North Dakota Petroleum Foundation. “The industry requires a skilled, educated and knowledgeable workforce to provide that energy resource to our homes and businesses. The Bakken is a multigenerational play, and we will need these future energy leaders to help us create the new technologies and methods for recovering petroleum right here in North Dakota for the benefit of our state and national economy and energy security.”

Al Golden Scholars are selected based on academic achievement, work or internship experience in the oil and natural gas industry or a demonstrated commitment to a qualified area of study. Students must be attending a North Dakota college or university and remain a full-time student for the Fall Semester of 2021 and Spring Semester of 2022.

To be eligible, applicants must be full-time students who have a 3.0 GPA or higher and are pursuing a post-secondary education in geology, engineering, science, processing plant technology, and other technical skills or trades related to energy development or processing. In addition, applicants must also have completed ONE of the following:

At least six months of work and/or internship experience in the oil and gas industry, and/or,

At least 12 hours in geology, earth science, geological/petroleum engineering, chemistry, math, or safety.

Applications must be submitted or postmarked by June 1, 2021. To apply, visit www.NDPetroleumFoundation.org/programs/al-golden-scholarship/.

About the Al Golden Memorial Scholarship Fund: The Al Golden Memorial Scholarship Fund is named after North Dakota oil pioneer and the first member of the North Dakota Petroleum Council’s Hall of Fame, Al Golden. The scholarship is funded by individual and company contributions, as well as proceeds from the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference. Since 2008, the program has awarded nearly $90,000 to students pursuing a post-secondary education in energy-related fields.

