THE AMISH COOK: Classic Ham & Cheese Soup

Gloria Yoder

Editor's Note: Gloria is taking the week off this week to celebrate the official adoption of her foster children into the Yoder family. This week we are re-running classic ham and cheese soup, perfect for using leftover Easter ham.

Classic Ham & Cheese Soup

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

4 cups milk

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

3/4 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 cup chopped onions

3/4 lb. ham, cubed

2 cups cooked potatoes

1 cup cooked carrots

1/2 pound melting cheese

1.Melt butter, keep heating until butter turns nice and brown.

2.Stir in flour.

3.Add milk, seasonings, and onions, stirring well.

4.Boil for two minutes.

5.Add ham, potatoes, and carrots, cook over medium heat for 15 minutes and then add cheese. Cook for 5 more minutes.

6.Be careful not to boil after cheese has been added.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!