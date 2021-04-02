Scouts race to the championship during annual Pine Wood Derby

Andy Wakeford

Devils Lake - More than 35 scouts participated in the annual Pinewood Derby held at Camp Grafton on Saturday, March 13th.

Scouts and their families prepared for the race since early February. Each scout received a block of pinewood and four wheels. The scouts, with adult help, designed and built the cars for race day. Cars could weigh no more than 5 ounces. Prizes were awarded by den and in the overall pack championship. Prizes were also awarded in a variety of ‘Peoples Choice’ awards including: sportiest, most likely to get a speeding ticket, sweetest, best use of imagination, most likely to be eaten, best paint job and most creative.

Scouts raced by den in heats of three, with the top racer in each den moving on to the pack championship. Overall race champion was Brady Holden, taking 1st place.

Siblings and parents were also able to join the race in two separate heats. In the sibling race, Ethan Christianson, took home first. In the adult race, Wade Christianson took home the traveling trophy.

During the derby, a check for $2,000 was officially presented to Pack 28 from the American Legion, Tim Running Post 24. The American Legion and its members donated funds to purchase scout uniforms. Thanks to Vice Commander Jim Moe and Commander, Jack Volk for attending the event and cheering on the scouts.

Special thanks to the pack leadership and all the parents for their volunteer hours to make the race successful. Thank you, as well, to the ND Army National Guard and Camp Grafton’s Readiness Center for hosting the event.

For more photos of the event, check out the Pack Facebook Page at Devils Lake Cub Scout Pack 3028 and look for the Photo Album “2021 Scout Pinewood Derby”

