Community Shout Out: LRFSC Skaters attending Road to Gold Training Camp

Devils LAKE JOURNAL

DEVILS LAKE - Nine skaters who made a six hour trip down to Mitchell, SD for the Road to Gold Training Camp this last weekend. They participated in a wide variety of on and off ice classes geared towards: Jumps, spinks, footwork and positive/motivational thinking.

The camp is put on by:

Gracie Gold - 2 time U.S. National Champion, Olympic medalist

Geoffry Varner - National and International Medalist, 2005 ISU Junior Grand Prix Final Bronze Medalist and Jr. World Competitor

Max Aaron - 2013 US National Champion, 2015 Skate America Champion, 3 Time International Classic Champion

All the skaters are individual competitors and also testers, they are part of a group of skaters who in total passed 75 tests this season.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!