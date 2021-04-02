Community Shout Out: LRFSC Skaters attending Road to Gold Training Camp

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

Devils LAKE JOURNAL

DEVILS LAKE - Nine skaters who made a six hour trip down to Mitchell, SD for the Road to Gold Training Camp this last weekend. They participated in a wide variety of on and off ice classes geared towards: Jumps, spinks, footwork and positive/motivational thinking. 

Front row: Gracie Gold, Sopia Kelly (5), Geoffry Varner Middle row: McKennzee Madson (4th Grade,,,blue shirt), Hadley Brehm (6th grade, black LRFSC jacket), Kynlee Schiele (2nd grade...blue surgical mask and blonde hair) Back row: LFRSC Director and coach Suzy Brehm, Kennedee Madson (6th grade), Hadley Frith (4th grade), LRFSC Alumni and coach Rachel Fritz, Annaliese Johnson (6th grade)
All the skaters are individual competitors and also testers, they are part of a group of skaters who in total passed 75 tests this season.

The camp is put on by:

Gracie Gold - 2 time U.S. National Champion, Olympic medalist 

Geoffry Varner - National and International Medalist, 2005 ISU Junior Grand Prix Final Bronze Medalist and Jr. World Competitor

Max Aaron - 2013 US National Champion, 2015 Skate America Champion, 3 Time International Classic Champion

All the skaters are individual competitors and also testers, they are part of a group of skaters who in total passed 75 tests this season.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.  

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook! 