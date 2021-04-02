Fort Mandan Opening for 2021 Season

Staff Report

Interpretive services will be available at Fort Mandan, including guided tours and personalized interpretive experiences. Tours will originate at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for students, or a $25 family pass and includes entry into both the Interpretive Center and Fort Mandan.

“We are looking forward to opening Fort Mandan for the 2021 season and welcoming our visitors with engaging interpretive opportunities,” says Interpretive Coordinator Dana Morrison. “Fort Mandan provides a great outdoor learning environment where interpreters engage with visitors on the subjects of Lewis & Clark, the Mandan and Hidatsa, fur trade, and more.”

Visitors can step back in time at the reconstructed Fort Mandan, a fully furnished, full-size replica of the Fort in which the Lewis and Clark Expedition overwintered in 1804-1805. Fort Mandan and adjacent Fahlgren Park are located 2 miles southwest of the Interpretive Center. They include a playground, interpretive walking trail, five picnic shelters, a visitor center, and the reconstructed Fort.

The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is located 38 miles north of Bismarck at the intersection of US 83 and ND 200A in Washburn. The Interpretive Center is open year-round and houses four permanent galleries, two temporary art and history galleries rental spaces, a museum store, walking trails, and picnic shelters.

Teachers can plan educational tours of both the Interpretive Center and Fort Mandan for their students for free during 2021, thanks to a Great River Energy sponsorship. Group tours are also available at a group rate of $6 per person.

The Department would like to remind visitors to follow the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing and personal hygiene while visiting the park.

The mission of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is to offer a diversity of recreation opportunities and sustainably manage resources.

